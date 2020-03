BRIEF-Villeroy & Boch Decides On Further Measures Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

March 20 (Reuters) - VILLEROY & BOCH AG:

* COVID 19 PANDEMIC: VILLEROY & BOCH DECIDES ON FURTHER MEASURES

* HAS NOW AGREED WITH RESPONSIBLE WORKS COUNCILS OF VILLEROY & BOCH AG TO INTERRUPT PARTS OF EUROPEAN PRODUCTION FOR PERIOD UNTIL END OF APRIL

* INTERRUPTION WILL INITIALLY AFFECT SITES OF BOTH DIVISIONS IN GERMANY AND FRANCE

* POSSIBLE EXTENSION DEPENDS ON FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* FURTHER MEASURES, WHICH MAY INCLUDE INTERRUPTION OF WORK AT OTHER LOCATIONS AND PRODUCTION SITES AS WELL AS WORK IN SELECTED ADMINISTRATIVE AREAS, WILL BE DECIDED DEPENDING ON FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* IS PREPARING ITSELF WITH THESE MEASURES FOR A PHASE OF TEMPORARILY LOWER DEMAND

* SUPPLY CHAINS HAVE SO FAR REMAINED INTACT AND INVENTORIES ARE SUFFICIENTLY HIGH TO COVER NORMAL DEMAND IN COMING WEEKS DESPITE INTERRUPTION OF PRODUCTION IN EUROPE

* EXPECTS THAT SALES AND EARNINGS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE BELOW PREVIOUS FORECAST