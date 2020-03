March 17 (Reuters) - VILLEROY & BOCH AG:

* POSTPONES THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* CANCELLATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONES RESOLUTION ON APPROPRIATION OF BALANCE SHEET PROFIT FOR 2019 AND CORRESPONDING PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND

* IS TO BE RESCHEDULED TO A NEW DATE WITHIN EIGHT-MONTH PERIOD OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR AS REQUIRED BY GERMAN STOCK CORPORATION LAW