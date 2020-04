April 22 (Reuters) - Villeroy & Boch AG:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE DECLINES TO EUR 182.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 197.7 MILLION)

* Q1 GROUP RESULT (EBIT) REMAINS POSITIVE AT EUR 4.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 8.5 MILLION)

* DESPITE COUNTERMEASURES TAKEN, REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE FURTHER IN Q2 OF 2020.

* IS REITERATING 2020 FORECAST GIVEN ON MARCH 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)