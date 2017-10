BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie FY consolidated net profit up at‍​ 90.1 million euros

Oct 18 (Reuters) - VILMORIN & CIE SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​118.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 100.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY SALES EUR ‍​1.41 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.33 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP SHARE NET INCOME EUR 86.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR‍​ 90.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR ‍1.6​ PER SHARE

* ‍CO‘S OBJECTIVE FOR FY 2017-2018 IS TO INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES, BY 5% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS​

* ‍HAS SET OBJECTIVE OF ACHIEVING A CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE AT SAME LEVEL AS IN 2016-2017​