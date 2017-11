Nov 6 (Reuters) - VILMORIN & CIE SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 207.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 232.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS FOR FY CONTRIBUTION FROM ASSOCIATES AT LEAST EQUIVALENT TO THAT OF 2016-2017‍​

* CAN CONFIRM OBJECTIVES IN TERMS OF SALES AND CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN FOR FY 2017-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)