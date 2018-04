BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie Q3 Sales Down 2.6% LFL

April 23 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie SA:

* REG-VILMORIN & CIE : SALES ON MARCH 31, 2018

* SALES AT END OF Q3 2017-2018 DOWN 2.6% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017-2018: DOWNWARD ADJUSTMENT OF OBJECTIVES FOR YEAR

* OBJECTIVES FOR 2017-2018 READJUSTED: SLIGHT GROWTH OF SALES AND LOWERING OF CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE

* FOR FY 2017-2018 NOW AIMING FOR SLIGHT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED SALES ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* FY CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL PROBABLY BE AT LEAST 1 PERCENTAGE POINT LOWER THAN IN 2016-2017

* CONFIRMS IS AIMING FOR FY CONTRIBUTION FROM ASSOCIATED COMPANIES AT LEAST EQUIVALENT TO THAT OF 2016-17

* THERE WILL BE A POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAXES ON NET INCOME FOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)