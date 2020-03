BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie Updates On Impact Of Coronavirus

March 26 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie SA:

* REG-COVID-19 - UPDATE ON THE SITUATION

* VILMORIN & CIE’S BUSINESS STILL REMAINS DYNAMIC TO THIS DAY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: VILMORIN & CIE IS NOT IN A POSITION, AT THIS STAGE, TO MEASURE ITS IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* VILMORIN & CIE IS OBLIGED TO SUSPEND QUANTIFIED OBJECTIVES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020

* VILMORIN & CIE HAS ALREADY LAUNCHED NECESSARY ACTIONS TO CONTROL ITS OPERATING EXPENSES

* VILMORIN & CIE HAS ALREADY LAUNCHED NECESSARY ACTIONS TO CONTROL ALL ITS INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)