March 30 (Reuters) - Vimi Fasteners SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 584,000 YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 47.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, EPIDEMIC WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP'S INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES, WHOSE EVOLUTION IS CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO PREDICT