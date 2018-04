April 12 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp:

* VINCE HOLDING CORP. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* VINCE HOLDING CORP Q4 REVENUE $74.6 MLN

* VINCE HOLDING CORP Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 16.1 PCT