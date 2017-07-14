FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vince Holding says Vince Llc enters agreement with Rebecca Taylor
July 14, 2017 / 11:42 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Vince Holding says Vince Llc enters agreement with Rebecca Taylor

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp:

* Vince Holding says Vince, Llc entered agreement with Rebecca Taylor, Inc relating to purchase, resale of certain vince branded finished goods - SEC filing

* Vince Holding-deal ‍whereby Rebecca Taylor agreed to purchase Vince Goods from approved suppliers pursuant to purchase orders issued to such suppliers ​

* Vince Holding - deal whereby vince agreed to purchase such Vince goods from Rebecca Taylor pursuant to purchase orders issued to RT at price specified

* Vince Holding Corp - Vince Price is at all times equal to 103.5 percent of Rebecca Taylor, Inc price

* Vince Holding-in event Vince fails to make timely payment for Vince Goods, RT has right to liquidate goods in manner and at price it deems appropriate Source text: (bit.ly/2vjRBvh) Further company coverage:

