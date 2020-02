BRIEF-Vincent Medical Holdings Says Co Expected To Record A Decrease In FY Profit Attributable

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE OF ABOUT HK$20 MILLION IN PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR FY2019

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE OF ABOUT HK$20 MILLION OR 65% IN PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN DEMAND IN PREMIUM DELIVERY SERVICES FROM CLIENTS AND INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES FOR NEW PRODUCTS

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN SELLING AND DISTRIBUTION EXPENSES BY HK$4.4 MILLION