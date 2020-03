BRIEF-Vincent Medical Posts FY Profit Attributable Of HK$11.5 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd:

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK1.10 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 2019

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE DECREASED BY 62.8% TO HK$11.5 MLN

* RAW MATERIAL SUPPLY RELATED TO IMAGING DISPOSABLE PRODUCTS IS EXPECTED TO NORMALISE IN Q2 OF 2020

* GROUP EXPECTS ROBUST GROWTH MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE THROUGH TO 2020 AND ONWARDS

* GROUP IS SEEING AN INCREASE IN SALES ORDER AND AWARENESS OF INSPIRED PRODUCTS GLOBALLY

* GROUP’S O2FLO RESPIRATORY UNIT (VUN-001) USED ON PATIENTS DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 TO HELP RELIEVE SYMPTOMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: