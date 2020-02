Feb 19 (Reuters) - Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd:

* RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION OF PRC FOR RESPIRATORY HUMIDIFICATION TREATMENT DEVICE

* RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM NMPA OF PRC FOR O2FLO RESPIRATORY UNIT

* HAS RECEIVED INITIAL ORDERS OF O2FLO RESPIRATORY UNIT AND RELATED DISPOSABLES FROM HUBEI PROVINCE