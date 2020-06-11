BRIEF-VINCI and insurer Groupama start construction of new Paris HQ for oil company Total

June 11 (Reuters) - Vinci/Groupama:

* Groupama Group and Total signed an off-plan lease on 14 March 2020 covering the construction of The Link, Total’s new head office in Paris La Défense.

* At the end of the works and fitting out, scheduled to take five years, Total will take delivery of the building and lease The Link for a 12-year renewable period

* Located in the Michelet district of Paris La Défense, The Link comprises two towers connected over 30 storeys by green walkways. The 50-storey “Arche” wing will rise 228 metres above the forecourt; the 35-storey “Seine” wing will be 165 metres high. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)