Healthcare
June 11, 2020 / 6:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-VINCI and insurer Groupama start construction of new Paris HQ for oil company Total

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Vinci/Groupama:

* Groupama Group and Total signed an off-plan lease on 14 March 2020 covering the construction of The Link, Total’s new head office in Paris La Défense.

* At the end of the works and fitting out, scheduled to take five years, Total will take delivery of the building and lease The Link for a 12-year renewable period

* Located in the Michelet district of Paris La Défense, The Link comprises two towers connected over 30 storeys by green walkways. The 50-storey “Arche” wing will rise 228 metres above the forecourt; the 35-storey “Seine” wing will be 165 metres high. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below