April 5 (Reuters) - Vinci SA:

* VINCI Energies acquires Wah Loon Engineering, a Singapore leading company providing integrated electrical and mechanical engineering services

* With nearly 360 people - 315 in Singapore and 45 in Malaysia - it expects to generate €125 million in revenue in 2018, mainly in data center construction, as well as industrial, commercial and high end residential developments

* VINCI is buying Wah Loon from its management and Dymon Asia Private Equity Fund