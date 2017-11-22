BRIEF-Vinci's Arcour arm finalises refinancing of its credit facilities

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Vinci:

* Arcour, a VINCI Autoroutes subsidiary, finalized yesterday the refinancing of its credit facilities granted in 2008 by a pool of commercial banks

* Arcour signed a concession contract with the French state on March 312005, for 65 years, covering the design, finance, build, and operation of the A19 motorway section between Artenay and Courtena

* After 8 years of operation, Arcour issued a 417 million euro private placement of project bond type, amortizable over 30 years with a fixed rate of 2.817% and subscribed by investors represented by Allianz Global Investors, AXA M -Real Estate, La Banque Postale Asset Management and MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH.

* Concurrently, the 191 million euro loan granted by the European Investment Bank in 2008 has been maintained, and its amortization profile and maturity were lengthened to be aligned with those of the new bond