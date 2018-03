March 26 (Reuters) - Vinco Financial Group Ltd:

* ‍FY REVENUE HK$36.04 MILLION VERSUS HK$18.04 MILLION​

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$13.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$1.5 MILLION

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK0.46875 CENTS PER SHARE