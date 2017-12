Dec 19 (Reuters) - VINDICO GROUP AB (PUBL):

* GETS SHAREHOLDER LOAN OF SEK 300,000 FROM JOVITECH INVEST AB

* LOAN HAS SET-UP COST AT 2 PERCENT AND IS INTREST FREE UNTIL END-JUNE 2018

* AFTERWARDS INTREST RATE WILL BE 4 PERCENT PER YEAR