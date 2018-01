Jan 30 (Reuters) - VINX Corp

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit VINX SYSTEM SERVICE (Thailand) Co.,Ltd in February

* Says the new unit will be capitalized at 20 million baht (about 69 million yen) and be mainly engaged in software development, trade and investment support

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5UpS27

