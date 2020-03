BRIEF-Viohalco FY Consolidated EBITDA Down At 273 Million Euros

March 19 (Reuters) - VIOHALCO SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA DOWN 18% TO EUR 273 MILLION VERSUS EUR 332 MILLION YR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 4,198 MILLION, DOWN 5% (2018: EUR 4,406 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF EUR 32 MILLION, DOWN 67% YEAR-ON-YEAR (2018: EUR 96 MILLION)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: A PROLONGED SPREAD OF COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO AFFECT BOTH BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS OF 2020, BUT THE IMPACT DEPENDS ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS

* REMAINS FOCUSED ON THEIR LONG TERM GROWTH STRATEGY ON STRENGTHENING THEIR MARKET POSITIONS THROUGH ONGOING INVESTMENT PROGRAMMES, TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION ALONG WITH COST AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS

* FY VIOHALCO COMPANIES' NET DEBT IMPROVED TO EUR 1,590 MILLION BEFORE IFRS 16 VERSUS EUR 1,636 MILLION YEAR AGO