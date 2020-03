BRIEF-Viohalco Temporary Suspends Main Production Activities

March 30 (Reuters) - VIOHALCO SA:

* CANNOT ESTIMATE THE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THE PRESENT SITUATION, BUT WILL INFORM THE INVESTMENT COMMUNITY, AS SOON AS THIS CAN BE QUANTIFIED

* TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF THEIR MAIN PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES, ASSIGNING THEIR EMPLOYEES A NON-ACTIVE STATUS, FOR ONE MONTH STARTING FROM APRIL 2, 2020 AND ENDING ON MAY 3, 2020

* DURING THE AFOREMENTIONED PERIOD, THE COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES AND DELIVERY OF RAW MATERIALS AT THESE COMPANIES WILL REMAIN UNAFFECTED

* VIOHALCO ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF THEIR MAIN PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)