April 21 (Reuters) - VIP Gloves Ltd:

* GLOVE PRODUCTION AT CO’S MALAYSIAN PLANT CONTINUES TO OPERATE ON 24 HOURS, 7 DAYS A WEEK BASIS

* ORDER BOOK IS FULLY COMMITTED UNTIL DECEMBER 2020

* OPERATIONS & COMMISSIONING OF CO’S TWO NEW LINES AFFECTED BY SUPPLIER RE-ALIGNMENT & FINE-TUNING PROBLEMS

* APPROVAL ON SALE AND LEASEBACK OF LAND & BUILDINGS EXPECTED TO BE RECEIVED FROM LOCAL GOVERNMENT COUNCIL IN JUNE 2020