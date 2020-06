BRIEF-Vip Gloves Says Two New Glove Production Lines To Increase Annual Glove Production By About 40%

June 24 (Reuters) - VIP Gloves Ltd:

* TWO NEW NITRILE GLOVE PRODUCTION LINES WILL INCREASE ANNUAL GLOVE PRODUCTION BY ABOUT 40% TO 620 MILLION PIECES

* PROPOSING TO INSTALL UP TO FOUR ADDITIONAL NEW GLOVE PRODUCTION LINES OVER NEXT 18 MONTHS

* EXPANSION OF FOUR NEW LINES WOULD INCREASE PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY UP TO 60%

* OUTSTANDING ENGINEERING WORKS ON NITRILE GLOVE PRODUCTION LINES IN MALAYSIA COMPLETED

* TOTAL EXPENDITURE FOR LINE EXPANSION ANTICIPATED TO BE A$6.5 MILLION

* TO RAISE A$2.3 MILLION TO PARTLY FINANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR INITIAL TWO NEW GLOVES PRODUCTION LINES

* ORDINARY SHARES FOR RAISING ISSUED AT $0.03 PER SHARE

* ADOPTED EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN WITH ISSUANCE OF TOTAL OF 38 MILLION OPTIONS AND 80 MILLION PERFORMANCE RIGHTS