BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners announces public offering of common units
July 17, 2017 / 8:47 PM

BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners announces public offering of common units

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners Lp

* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc announces public offering of common units

* Viper Energy Partners LP says Viper has commenced an underwritten public offering of 11 million common units

* Viper Energy Partners LP - ‍Diamondback has indicated its interest in purchasing up to a total of 3.3 million common units offered by Viper​

* Viper Energy - intends to use net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility, to fund portion of pending acquisitions

* Viper Energy Partners - ‍affiliate of Viper's general partner has indicated its interest in purchasing up to a total of 3 million common units from offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

