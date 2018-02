BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners LP ‍Q4 2017 Production Of 12,413 BOE/D (72% OIL), Up 57% Year Over Year​

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners Lp:

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP, A SUBSIDIARY OF DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC., REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍Q4 2017 PRODUCTION OF 12,413 BOE/D (72% OIL), UP 57% YEAR OVER YEAR​

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP - INITIATING AVERAGE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 1H 2018 OF 14,000 TO 15,000 BOE/D

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP - FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 14,500 TO 16,000 BOE/D (71% - 75% OIL), UP 38% FROM FULL YEAR 2017 PRODUCTION

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY ‍NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS PER UNIT WAS $0.37​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: