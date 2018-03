BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners Says Board Of General Partner Unanimously Approved Change Of Viper's Federal Income Tax Status

March 29 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners Lp:

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS - BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS - CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP - DO NOT EXPECT THIS ELECTION TO BE TAXABLE TO VIPER OR ITS CURRENT UNITHOLDERS, AND VIPER’S BUSINESS MODEL WILL NOT CHANGE

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP - BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS - MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP - "THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET"