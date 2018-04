April 10 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners LP:

* ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION

* Q1 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION INCREASED 4% TO $0.480 PER UNIT FROM $0.460 PER UNIT IN Q4 OF 2017

* PRODUCTION FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS 14.1 MBOE/D, UP APPROXIMATELY 14% FROM Q4 2017 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)