May 14 (Reuters) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd:

* VIPSHOP REPORTS UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 19.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 19.53 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE RMB 20.5 BILLION TO RMB 21.3 BILLION

* QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77

LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES