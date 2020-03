BRIEF-Vipshop Reports Qtrly Net Income Per ADS $0.31

March 5 (Reuters) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd:

* VIPSHOP REPORTS UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE RMB 29.3 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF RMB 27.77 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE RMB 17.1 BILLION TO RMB 18.1 BILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.31

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS $0.41

* NUMBER OF ACTIVE CUSTOMERS FOR Q4 INCREASED 19% Y-O-Y TO 38.6 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2020 Y-O-Y REVENUE DECLINE OF ABOUT 15% TO 20%, PRIMARILY FACTORING IN SHORT-TERM IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY 2.17, REVENUE VIEW CNY 27.77 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY 1.62, REVENUE VIEW CNY 22.72 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA