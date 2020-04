BRIEF-Vir And Alnylam Expand Collaboration To Advance Investigational RNAi Therapeutics Targeting Host Factors For The Treatment Of Covid-19

April 2 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VIR AND ALNYLAM EXPAND COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE INVESTIGATIONAL RNAI THERAPEUTICS TARGETING HOST FACTORS FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE RNAI THERAPEUTICS TARGETING THREE HOST FACTORS REQUIRED FOR SARS-COV-2 INFECTION,

* ALNYLAM PHARMA - VIR TO LEAD DEVELOPMENT OF POTENTIAL CORONAVIRUS RNAI THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATES DISCOVERED BY CO, WITH CO RETAINING OPTION FOR 50-50 PARTICIPATION