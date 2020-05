May 4 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VIR AND ALNYLAM IDENTIFY RNAI THERAPEUTIC DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE, VIR-2703 (ALN-COV), TARGETING SARS-COV-2 FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANIES EXPECT TO START HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS AT OR AROUND YEAR-END 2020

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLAN TO SOON MEET WITH FDA TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL ACCELERATED PATH FOR FILING IND AT OR AROUND YEAR-END 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: