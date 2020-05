May 29 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY AND BIOGEN EXECUTE AGREEMENT TO MANUFACTURE SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODIES FOR POTENTIAL COVID-19 TREATMENT

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY - EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS ANTIBODY CANDIDATES

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC - EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO TO COMPLEMENT ITS EXISTING AGREEMENTS WITH WUXI BIOLOGICS AND SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO., LTD.