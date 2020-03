March 11 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology Inc:

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH VACCINE RESEARCH CENTER ON ANTIBODIES AGAINST CORONAVIRUSES

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY - CO, NIAID WILL WORK TOGETHER TO IDENTIFY, OPTIMIZE COMBINATIONS OF ANTIBODIES AGAINST CORONAVIRUSES, INCLUDING SARS-COV-2, SARS & MERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: