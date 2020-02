BRIEF-Vir Biotechnology Identifies Two Antibodies That Bind To The Spike Protein Of 2019-Ncov, Newly Named As Sars-Cov-2

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology Inc:

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY IDENTIFIES TWO ANTIBODIES THAT BIND TO THE SPIKE PROTEIN OF 2019-NCOV, NEWLY NAMED AS SARS-COV-2

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC - ANTIBODIES TARGET SARS-COV-2 SPIKE PROTEIN IN REGION THAT VIRUS USES TO ENTER CELLS THROUGH CELLULAR RECEPTOR ACE2

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC - INVESTIGATING OTHER APPROACHES TO IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL POTENTIAL THERAPIES FOR SARS-COV-2

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC - EXPLORING ISOLATION OF NEW ANTIBODIES SPECIFIC FOR VIRUS USING ITS ANTIBODY TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM