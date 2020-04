BRIEF-Vir Biotechnology Inc Reports Positive Data From Hepatitis B Phase 1/2 Trial

April 15 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology Inc:

* VIR-2218 DEMONSTRATES DOSE-DEPENDENT AND DURABLE REDUCTIONS OF HEPATITIS B SURFACE ANTIGEN IN PHASE 1/2 TRIAL

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY - INTERIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING PHASE 2 TRIAL DEMONSTRATE VIR-2218 RESULTS IN SIGNIFICANT DOSE-DEPENDENT,DURABLE REDUCTION IN HEPATITIS B SURFACE ANTIGEN

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY - VIR-2218 GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED, WITH MAJORITY OF TREATMENT EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD IN SEVERITY

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY - NO CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT ALANINE TRANSAMINASE ELEVATIONS OBSERVED WITH VIR-2218

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY- EXPECT FIRST OF COMBINATION TRIALS COMBINING VIR-2218 WITH SHORTENED COURSE OF PEGYLATED INTERFERON TO BEGIN DOSING PATIENTS IN H2 2020