BRIEF-Vir Biotechnology - On June 15, Co & Wuxi Biologics Entered Into A Binding Letter Of Intent

June 19 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology Inc:

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY - ON JUNE 15, CO & WUXI BIOLOGICS ENTERED INTO A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY - WUXI WILL PERFORM CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT & MANUFACTURING SERVICES FOR CO’S SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODY PROGRAM, IN DEAL

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY - CO TO PURCHASE FIRM & BINDING CAPACITY RESERVATION FOR MANUFACTURE OF SPECIFIED NUMBER OF BATCHES OF DRUG SUBSTANCE

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY - CO HAS RIGHT TO ORDER AN ADDITIONAL SPECIFIED NUMBER OF BATCHES OF DRUG SUBSTANCE, IN DEAL