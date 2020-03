March 25 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology Inc:

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY PROCEEDING WITH TWO CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATES FOR COVID-19

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC - MULTIPLE ANTIBODIES IDENTIFIED THAT NEUTRALIZE SARS-COV-2

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC - PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TESTING PLANNED FOR THIS SUMMER