March 26 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology Inc:

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.71

* VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY - AS OF DEC 31, 2019, EXCLUDING RESTRICTED CASH, VIR HAD ABOUT $407.7 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENTS

* DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CO NOW ANTICIPATES PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR VIR-1111 TO START IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: