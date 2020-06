June 22 (Reuters) - Biosig Technologies Inc:

* VIRALCLEAR PARTNERS WITH CATALENT ON POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR COVID-19

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, CATALENT TO DEVELOP 2 ORAL DOSAGE FORMS OF VIRALCLEAR'S BROAD-SPECTRUM ANTI-VIRAL AGENT, MERIMEPODIB