BRIEF-Virbac FY Net Profit From Ordinary Activities Down 16.3 Pct At 29.5 Million Euros

March 14 (Reuters) - VIRBAC SA:

* VIRBAC: OPERATING PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES 2017 COMPARABLE TO 2016

* FY REVENUE EUR 861.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 871.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES EUR 64.4 MILLION VERSUS 66.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET DEBT EUR 460.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 547.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES TOTALED €29.5 MILLION, DOWN 16.3% FROM 2016

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 34.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* A LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN REVENUE AT CONSTANT RATES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

* FORECASTING TO BE RATHER GOOD IN THE OTHER REGIONS

* SEES FY RATIO OF "CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION OF ASSETS ARISING FROM ACQUISITIONS" TO "REVENUE", AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, INCREASING AROUND 0.5 POINT