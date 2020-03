BRIEF-Virbac FY Net Profit Group Share Up At 51.6 Million Euros

March 16 (Reuters) - VIRBAC SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 938.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 868.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 51.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES EUR 156.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 119.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2020 OUTLOOK EXCLUDING POSSIBLE IMPACT COVID-19 : INCREASE IN RATIO OF RECURRING OPERATING INCOME BEFORE AMORTIZATION OF ASSETS ACQUIRED THROUGH ACQUISITIONS TO SALES OF ABOUT 0.5 POINT VERSUS 2019

* 2020 OUTLOOK EXCLUDING POSSIBLE IMPACT COVID-19 : DEBT REDUCTION OF AROUND EUR 60 MILLION AT CONSTANT RATES OVER THE YEAR

* 2020 OUTLOOK EXCLUDING POSSIBLE IMPACT COVID-19 : WE EXPECT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 4% AND 6% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)