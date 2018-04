BRIEF-Virbac Q1 Revenue Up At 193.5 Million Euros

April 12 (Reuters) - VIRBAC SA:

* VIRBAC : 2018 FIRST QUARTER REVENUE ROSE BY +3.3% AT COMPARABLE EXCHANGE RATES

* NET REVENUE 1ST QUARTER 2018: 193.5 M€

* SEES GROWTH IN REVENUE AT CONSTANT RATES THAT IN 2018 SHOULD SHOW LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE VERSUS YEAR AGO

* DEBT RELIEF SHOULD BE AROUND €30 MILLION FOR YEAR

* SEES 2018 CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION OF ASSETS ARISING FROM ACQUISITIONS RATIO ON REVENUE AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES WITH GROWTH AT AROUND 0.5 POINTS VERSUS YEAR AGO

* IN US, ACTIVITY WAS DOWN IN Q1 BY -30.5% (-19.7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)