BRIEF-Virbac Q1 Revenue Up At 247.7 Million Euros

April 15 (Reuters) - VIRBAC SA:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 13.9 PERCENT TO 247.7 MILLION EUR

* 2020 Q1 REVENUE ROSE BY +14.3% AT COMPARABLE EXCHANGE RATES,

* TO DATE WE COUNT 30 CASES OF COVID-19 IN OUR GLOBAL WORKFORCE INCLUDING 28 CASES IN FRANCE

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: IN TERMS OF SUPPLY, WE WERE ABLE TO MITIGATE IMPACTS IN Q1

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: ANTICIPATE POSSIBLE WORLDWIDE STRAIN ON DELIVERY OF CERTAIN COMPONENTS OR EVEN CERTAIN PRODUCTS IN Q2

* FOR OUR CHINESE SUPPLIERS, WE ARE SEEING A VERY GRADUAL RETURN OF OUR SUPPLIES AFTER A PERIOD OF SHARP SLOWDOWN.

* SUSPENSION OF 2020 OUTLOOK

* WE INITIATED TO FREEZE SPENDING AND INVESTMENT, GOVERNMENT SUPPORT MEASURES FOR BUSINESSES, AND NON-PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS IN 2020

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: WE EXPECT OUR BUSINESS TO SLOW DURING CONTAINMENT PERIODS, EVEN IF DISPARITIES MAY EXIST BETWEEN SEGMENTS

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: FOOD PRODUCING ANIMAL SEGMENT COULD BE LESS IMPACTED