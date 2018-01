Jan 16 (Reuters) - VIRBAC SA:

* ANNUAL SALES COMPARABLE TO 2016 AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AFTER STRONG FOURTH-QUARTER GROWTH

* SALES IN Q4 TOTALED EUR 231.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF +2.6%

* IN 2017 GROUP‘S NET DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO EXPECTED TO BE BELOW FINANCIAL COVENANT OF 4.75

* IN 2017, ADJUSTED CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT, SHOULD BE, AS EXPECTED, AROUND SAME LEVEL AS IN 2016