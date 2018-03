BRIEF-Virco MFG, Unit Enter Into Seventeenth Amendment

March 22 (Reuters) - Virco Mfg. Corp:

* VIRCO MFG. CORP - ‍ON MARCH 19, 2018, CO AND ITS UNIT ENTERED INTO A SEVENTEENTH AMENDMENT TO REVOLVING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* VIRCO MFG. CORP - ‍SEVENTEENTH AMENDMENT AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EXTENDING MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR THREE YEARS UNTIL MARCH 19, 2023​

* VIRCO MFG. CORP - ‍SEVENTEENTH AMENDMENT AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT BY INCREASING MAXIMUM REVOLVING ADVANCE AMOUNT FROM $50 MILLION TO $60 MILLION