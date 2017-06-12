FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Virco Q1 revenue $23.24 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Virco Q1 revenue $23.24 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Virco Mfg. Corp:

* Virco reports financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2018

* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $23.24 million

* Virco Mfg. Corp - preferred early-season indicator of overall demand-actual YTD shipments through may plus backlog-was up 25% compared to prior year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Virco Mfg. Corp- management believes company has sufficient capacity and liquidity to provide timely deliveries on this higher level of demand

* Virco Mfg. Corp - management cautions investors not to expect a continuation of what is, as of this report, a 25% YTD increase in order rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.