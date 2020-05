May 5 (Reuters) - Vireo Health International Inc:

* VIREO HEALTH ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON TIMING OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

* VIREO HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC - ANTICIPATES FILING ITS ANNUAL FILINGS ON OR BEFORE MAY 16, 2020 AND ITS INTERIM FILINGS ON JUNE 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)