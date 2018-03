March 15 (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic:

* FY LOSS BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS 28.4 MILLION STG VERSUS PROFIT OF 23 MILLION STG YEAR-AGO

* FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PERCENT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR

* 5.3 MILLION PASSENGERS FLOWN IN 2017, DOWN 0.1 MILLION YEAR-ON-YEAR

* INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: