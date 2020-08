BRIEF-Virgin Australia Administrator Says Intends To Hold Creditors' Meeting On Sept 4, Report To Creditors To Be Released On Aug 25

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd:

* VIRGIN AUSTRALIA ADMINISTRATOR SAYS INTENDS TO HOLD CREDITORS’ MEETING ON SEPT 4, REPORT TO CREDITORS TO BE RELEASED ON AUG 25

* VIRGIN AUSTRALIA ADMINISTRATOR SAYS ONLY BAIN DEED OF COMPANY ARRANGEMENT CAN BE PUT TO VOTE AT MEETING

* VIRGIN AUSTRALIA CEO SAYS SIZE OF INITIAL 737 FLEET WORK IN PROGRESS, 60-80 PLANES COULD BE SUSTAINED IN NORMAL DEMAND CONDITIONS

* VIRGIN AUSTRALIA CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT 737 MAX ORDER STATUS

* VIRGIN AUSTRALIA CEO SAYS RENEGOTIATING LEASE RATES WITH AIRCRAFT LESSORS

* VIRGIN AUSTRALIA ADMINISTRATOR SAYS COMMITTEE OF INSPECTION OF 37 CREDITORS AUTHORISED BINDING AGREEMENTS WITH BAIN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)