Feb 26 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd:

* VIRGIN AUSTRALIA CEO SAYS SATISFIED WITH FORWARD BOOKINGS FOR BRISBANE-TOKYO ROUTE STARTING IN MARCH

* VIRGIN AUSTRALIA CEO SAYS NO DEGREDATION IN TOKYO FORWARD BOOKINGS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AT THIS POINT

* VIRGIN AUSTRALIA CEO SAYS EXPECTS TOKYO’S HANEDA AIRPORT TO GIVE DISPENSATION ON SLOTS IF VIRUS SITUATION WORSENS

* VIRGIN AUSTRALIA SAYS PILOT REDUNDANCIES ARE POSSIBLE AFTER FLEET CUTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)